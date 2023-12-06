Retirement, Comedy & Christmas: Lewis Black chats with WOKV ahead of upcoming Jacksonville show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Comedian Lewis Black is coming to the Bold City to perform at the Florida Theatre on December 15.

The Daily Show contributor and host of Lewis Black’s Rantcast recently announced he was retiring from touring after 35 years. Black sat down with WOKV’s Chase Bunker to discuss his decision to retire, what can you joke about in 2023, and why he goes out of the country for Thanksgiving. You can listen to the full interview below.

You can purchase tickets here.

