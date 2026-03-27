Ridgeview High School students learn about dangers of unsafe driving

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Ridgeview High School seniors participated in the LifeFlight Experience on Tuesday to learn about the dangers of unsafe driving. The program provided students with a live look at the consequences of distracted driving, speeding and driving under the influence.

The event, coordinated by Clay County District Schools, aimed to provide students with critical lessons on road safety through a live simulated crash scene and vehicle extraction.

The program was designed to offer a perspective on the real-life impact of driving decisions that goes beyond typical classroom instruction.

Participants also heard firsthand stories from professionals who regularly respond to traffic-related emergencies.

Medical professionals, law enforcement officers and first responders spoke directly to the students. These officials talked about the risks associated with driving under the influence, speeding and distracted driving.

Clay County District Schools collaborated with several regional organizations to facilitate the experience. The partner organizations included Baptist Health, Wolfson Children’s Hospital, LifeFlight, Clay County Fire Rescue and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

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