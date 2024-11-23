Ritz Chamber Players to begin “Lift Every Voice” season with performance featuring Bridgerton performer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Ritz Chamber Players will debut their 2024-2025 concert season, “Lift Evry Voice”, with an opening concert featuring a performer from Netflix’s Bridgerton series.

The opening concert, Our Voices, will feature soprano Alison Buchanan, recognized for her performance in Netflix’s Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

The season celebrates the contributions of Black composers, highlighting works by Jacksonville natives James Weldon Johnson and J. Rosamond Johnson, as well as Margaret Bonds and Chevalier de Saint-Georges.

The event will take place Saturday, November 23, at 7:30 pm at the Terry Concert Hall at Jacksonville University. General admission is free to attendees.

