Road closures Friday ahead of Jacksonville’s 2025 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friday is Jacksonville’s 2025 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. The opening ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. downtown at the Police Memorial Building, 501 E. Bay St.

The one-mile run will end at The Jacksonville Fairgrounds, 510 Fairgrounds Place.

Road Closures:

Starting at 9 a.m. to approximately 10:15 a.m. Bay Street from Liberty Street to Marsh Street will be closed for the event.

During the one-mile race there will be road closures along the race route on the following streets.

Marsh Street

E. Adams Street

E. Monroe Street

Palmetto Street

E. Beaver Street

A. Phillip Randolph Boulevard

Torch Run facts

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics is an event where criminal justice agency members and athletes run together, bringing the “Flame of Hope” to the Opening Ceremony of Florida’s annual State Summer Games.

Jacksonville runners will carry the “Flame of Hope” to The Jacksonville Fairgrounds, where JSO will host a brief reception for participants. Following the run, the torch will be passed on to law enforcement officials in another county for their event.

Money is raised for Special Olympics through the purchase of shirts sold during the first quarter of the year. Funds raised help athletes participate in the Special Olympics Games.

More on the event, Special Olympics Florida and sponsors HERE

