A road extension project aimed at easing congestion is complete in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers in St. Johns County should now see some relief from congested roadways.

The State Road 312 extension project, which extends State Road 312 from State Road 207 to South Holmes Boulevard, has been in the works for almost two years. And now the road is officially open.

Action News Jax got a chance to drive it for the first time before it opened to the public.

The new road is supposed to alleviate congestion and allow for greater traffic capacity as neighborhoods continue to grow in the county.

“So, what we have here is another option for drivers to get to and from South Holmes straight to State Road 207 now,” said Jacob Pickering, a FDOT spokesperson.

It is a $12 million project, funded by state and federal dollars.

FDOT said the roadway is necessary due to traffic congestion at SR 207 and SR 312.

The one-mile extension is all part of a larger project. Eventually, FDOT is working to expand SR 312 from SR 207 to SR16. Right now that portion is still in the design phase.

The northern segment that is proposed extends from State Road 16 to U.S. 1, which is currently not funded.

You are encouraged to use caution in the area as drivers get used to the new traffic alignment.

