Road work to impact St. Johns County drivers

St. Augustine, Fla. — Attention St. Johns County drivers. Starting March 14, you can expect delays while traveling on County Road 210 from Greenbriar Road to Cimarrone Boulevard.

Construction crews will be diverting traffic on the westbound lanes to the newly constructed road. Eastbound lanes will shift the following week.

You’ll notice that left turns out of some neighborhoods will be restricted because of elevation concerns.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Man who deputies say pointed gun, fired shots on I-95 booked into St. Johns County Jail

Signs and message boards will be posted in the areas where the traffic pattern shifts.

This is part of a $40 million widening project that includes new intersection signals, sidewalks and bike lanes.

If you have any questions about the project, call St. Johns County Public Works at 904-209-0266.

You can click here to see a dashboard of all road projects in the county.

Read: Man accused of setting multiple brush fires in Bradford County arrested

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.