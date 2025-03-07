Man who deputies say pointed gun, fired shots on I-95 booked into St. Johns County Jail

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect in a red truck who deputies say was pointing a gun and firing shots and then crashed the truck on Interstate 95 southbound on Monday has been booked into the St. Johns County Jail.

Action News Jax told you Monday when Samuel O’Neal Gardner, 62, was initially airlifted to the hospital after crashing.

Gardner is being charged with aggravated fleeing, three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, and improper exhibition of a firearm, SJSO said in an updated social media post Friday.

The crash happened Monday when deputies tried to pull Gardner over around mile marker 314, which is south of the State Road 16 exit. Southbound lanes were shut down for several hours.

Around 9:30 a.m. Monday, SJSO said it and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office “received numerous 911 calls about a subject in a red truck pointing a firearm at vehicles on I-95 southbound.”

SJSO said deputies tried to stop Gardner, before he drove away, pointing the gun at deputies.

The red truck crashed and impacted someone else’s car, but the people inside that car were OK, SJSO said.

An SJSO K9 “engaged the suspect as deputies attempted to extract him from the vehicle. The suspect was airlifted to a trauma center.”

SJSO said it is unclear if Gardner was shooting at motorists or in the air. It is also unclear if he fired at deputies or just pointed a gun at them.

The Florida Highway Patrol is also assisting in the investigation, SJSO said.

If you captured video or photos of the vehicle or occupant, you’re asked to share them with investigators here: https://StJohnsCountySO.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/i95armedsubjectinredtruck

Also, if you were a witness to these events, please contact 904-824-8304 to be put in touch with a detective or email crimetips@sjso.org and a detective will call you back.

