The Roaring Twenties at the Quigley House; an evening of entertainment for a good cause

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Want an opportunity to time travel to the 1920s for an evening filled with games, prizes and entertainment? Then this is your chance.

The Quigley House is planning to host the Monte Carlo Night on Sept. 30 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Sullivan Hall of Sacred Heart Catholic Church on US 17 in Fleming Island.

Included in the price of admission is a $100 gameplay card, beer, wine, horse d’oeuvres, music, cash 50/50 drawing, a silent auction and more.

The special part of the evening is that all proceeds from the event will go directly to victims of domestic and sexual violence, human trafficking and stalking in Clay County.

“Join Quigley House in their mission to Educate, Equip, and Empower survivors and their families through advocacy and community education,” a statement read about the importance of attending this event.

Quigley House provides services free to survivors of domestic violence, sexual violence, human trafficking and stalking. These services include:

Emergency shelter.

24-hour crisis helpline.

Sexual assault forensic evidence collection exams.

Individual and group counseling

Victim advocacy.

Injunction for protection legal advice.

Court advocacy and more.

Monte Carlo Night will also be an opportunity to promote a company and partner to help fund survivors in the community. There are different tiers of sponsorship opportunities.

If you are interested in what will be a night of fun for a great cause, click here to purchase tickets. You can also visit www.quigleyhouse.org for more information on their mission, events and all services offered.

