Roberts Dr. in Jax Beach closed temporarily

Jacksonville Beach, Fla. — We have a traffic alert for drivers in Jacksonville Beach.

Roberts Drive between 13th Avenue South and 16th Avenue South will be closed temporarily, starting at 7 a.m. Thursday.

A social media post by the Jacksonville Beach Police Department didn’t give a reason for the closure, but it did say that people will be there directing traffic.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: ‘I’m shocked at the half point:’ Clark Howard worries Fed rate cut is a bad sign for job market

If you’re going to Baptist Beaches or Seabreeze Elementary School, give yourself some travel time.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.