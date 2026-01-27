‘Run it back’: Jaguars offensive, defensive coordinators will return for the 2026 season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — “Run it back.”

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Tuesday that offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile will be staying with the team for the 2026 season.

Both coaches were in consideration for head coaching positions around the league this offseason.

Udinski, 30, interviewed with the Cleveland Browns and the Buffalo Bills, while Campanile interviewed with the Arizona Cardinals, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Miami Dolphins.

The Jaguars said Udinski, helped lead the Jaguars to a record-breaking offensive season in 2025 with 474 points scored, 55 touchdowns and 356 first downs established franchise records.

Under Campanile, Jacksonville finished the 2025 season with the NFL’s best run defense, the Jaguars said. Jacksonville became the first team in NFL history to produce 30+ takeaways after having 10-or-less the season prior.

