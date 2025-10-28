RV City opens ahead of the Florida-Georgia game 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — RV City is officially open, which marks the unofficial start to the Florida-Georgia football game weekend.

Rusty Shortridge is a lifelong Florida Gators fan. He couldn’t wait to see his Gators in action this year, so he decided to show up six days before the game.

“When did you get here?” I asked.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“Wednesday at about 11 a.m.,” said Shortridge. “You want to get lined up first. First in line, first-come, first-served inside RV City gets you a good spot.”

Fans like Joe Clark and Corey Patterson have been doing this for decades.

“It’s going to be a zoo,” said Clark. “If you ain’t got a parking pass now, you’re not going to make it.”

Nancy Wall is a huge Georgia Bulldogs fan. She says her favorite part about RV City is the camaraderie.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“We’ll all come after the game, no matter who wins or loses, we’re still partying,” said Wall.

Before we left, there was one last question I had to ask Rusty.

“Was it worth the wait?” I asked.

“Oh, absolutely, it always is,” said Shortridge.

City leaders held a meeting on Tuesday to talk about what fans can expect on gameday.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The five main takeaways were:

Parking lots open at 8 a.m.

It’s recommended to be parked by 10:30 a.m. to see the kickoff.

Stadium gates open at 1:30 p.m.

JTA Gameday Express shuttles start at 12:30 p.m.

Check tickets for gate entry information.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.