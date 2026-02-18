Safety concerns raised after deadly crash; sheriff’s office confirms video of incident

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 12-year-old boy is dead following a tragic crash involving a mini dirt bike on Tuesday afternoon outside Patriot Oaks Academy, prompting renewed concerns about safety along Longleaf Pine Parkway.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 3 p.m. near the crosswalk outside the school, where the child was a student. Deputies said the boy was riding a mini dirt bike when he was struck by a car. He was transported to a hospital but did not survive, the Sheriff’s Office said. The child has not yet been publicly identified.

Authorities said the speed limit in the area is 45 miles per hour, reduced to 20 miles per hour during school hours. Investigators said the crash occurred after school hours. The Sheriff’s Office also confirmed there is video of the incident, which is now part of the ongoing investigation.

By Tuesday evening, flowers and candles were placed beneath the school’s “Go Chargers” sign, forming a growing memorial at the site where neighbors said the tragedy had shaken the entire community.

Kaiser Brunot, a homeowner who lives nearby, said he arrived at the scene shortly after the crash and, from a distance, saw the 17-year-old driver sitting on a bench shaking his head.

For many families in the area, the loss is especially painful because of the safety measures typically in place during school arrival and dismissal times, Brunot said.

“ basically when I leave in the morning, my son goes to the end of the cul-de-sac and there’s basically a crossing guard and police officers waiting for him over there myself I leave go to the end of the stop the stop sign and make a left crossing guards in police officers waiting for the students that are waiting over there so there’s a lot of security in the morning for the children in the morning and afternoon when you come home,” Brunot said.

Brunot said that during arrival and dismissal, the area feels secure.

“ I really don’t have to go and pick up my son and daughter. They come from the cul-de-sac. They basically walk home because it’s secure,” Brunot said.

However, he said conditions change once the school day ends.

“But once that’s done, in the school hours are complete, basically that road right there. It’s pretty much like a race track, so if there’s anything that can be done to make it a little bit safer, then I’m for it,” Brunot said.

He suggested additional safety measures could help prevent another tragedy.

“Lights are lowering the limit over there,” Brunot said.

Under Florida law, miniature motorcycles are not legal to operate on public roads and cannot be registered as motor vehicles. State statutes require sellers to prominently display notices warning that these vehicles are not legal to operate on public roads or sidewalks unless specifically authorized.

The St. Johns County School District maintains safety policies as well. As a CHARACTER COUNTS! District, it requires students riding bicycles, electric bikes, or scooters to wear helmets in accordance with Florida statutes. Students are instructed not to ride those vehicles on school grounds and must walk them to designated storage areas upon arrival, according to district policy.

As investigators continue reviewing video and working to determine exactly what happened, neighbors said they hope the child’s death leads to meaningful safety changes along Longleaf Pine Parkway so that no other family has to endure a similar loss.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.