Safety concerns rise after a skateboarder was attacked in downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are rising concerns about the safety of downtown Jacksonville.

On Wednesday, a 17-year-old skateboarder was attacked on Laura Street and the suspect is still out there.

According to the report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a witness stated: “The victim was attempting to just walk away from the suspect. The suspect caught up to the victim and threw him over a car, then body slammed the victim on the ground and then proceeded to beat him repeatedly.”

John Phillips, a lawyer at Phillips Hunt and Walker, is no stranger to downtown Jacksonville.

“I’ve been in downtown originally since 2001,” Phillips said. “And all but five or six years ago, I’ve been on Laura Street. Working as a lawyer, I bring my kids down here, have lunch on the weekends and it is sad that things have changed pretty quickly.”

Phillips described to Action News Jax what he has seen on Laura Street, where his office is located.

“We are seeing a new violent population of houseless or vagrant,” Phillips said. “It’s hard to have Zoom court when you’ve got vagrants screaming obscenities at the top of their lungs or starting fights.”

JSO’s crime map shows over the last month, there have been 13 incidents, including assaults and thefts, within 500 feet of where the skateboarder was attacked on Laura Street.

While Phillips said his solution is moving, he wants the city to address these safety concerns.

“I want the Mayor [Donna Deegan] and Councilman [Jimmy] Peluso to walk the streets and to see what’s going on, to talk to businesses before it’s too late,” Phillips said. “There are other businesses that just want help.”

The Mayor’s Office sent Action News Jax this statement:

“Our administration’s focus has been on developing a comprehensive plan to address homelessness downtown and across Jacksonville. The City Council has been reviewing this plan and is set to pass it on Tuesday, September 24 along with some initial funding. At that point, JFRD will then create a team that will start reaching out to the homeless population downtown to connect them to shelters and services.”

