Safety is top of mind as hundreds gather for fireworks at Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of people came out to Jacksonville Beach to celebrate Independence Day. While people were out enjoying the shows, many said they were also keeping their guard up.

People said they are remaining cautious after gun violence disrupted two recent holidays. One person was killed on St. Patrick’s Day, and a teenager was shot on Memorial Day.

From the shore to Latham Plaza, hundreds of people were at Jax Beach to watch the fireworks show.

Jacksonville resident Janice Stalmann says they usually watch fireworks on TV, but tonight – they braved the crowds.

“Because the television doesn’t work to get that in, so we had to see real fireworks aside from the ones in our neighborhood,” Stalmann said.

Visitors traveled near and far to visit the sunny beaches of Jacksonville. Theresa Charsky came all the way from New York with her son.

Her son, Collin said he was most excited for the beach.

But safety was top of mind for Orlando resident Diana Bermeo, especially with the recent shootings.

“That was one of our main worries,” Bermeo said. “She wanted to go get a drink, but she didn’t feel too safe.”

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department said they added more staff for the holiday and had neighboring agencies ready to help if needed.

This was enough for Stalmann.

“I am 80 years old, I don’t worry,” Stalmann said. “What’s going to happen is going to happen.”

But Charsky said she is just making sure to keep her guard up.

“I think you just check your surroundings, make sure you’re safe and just kind of know your exits and what’s going on around you,” Charsky said. “It’s everywhere.”

