Jacksonville city council member faces calls for removal after alleged kicking incident with student

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Councilmember Tyrona Clark-Murray is facing calls for her removal after allegations surfaced that she kicked a student while working at a Duval County Public Schools middle school.

Sources tell Action News Jax Clark-Murray self-reported the incident and was acting in self-defense. However, a fellow council member says that is no excuse.

Clark-Murray, who works as an ESE site coach at DuPont Middle School, remains sidelined from the classroom as an internal investigation continues.

Sources confirm she was involved in an incident Tuesday with a 13-year-old student enrolled in a program for students with autism and emotional disabilities.

According to sources, Clark-Murray told DCPS police the student kicked her first, and she kicked back to stop him.

On social media, Duval County School Board Vice Chair April Carney called Clark-Murray’s actions “unacceptable,” saying there should be “zero tolerance for striking a student.” Carney also called on Gov. Ron DeSantis to look into the matter.

Fellow Jacksonville City Councilmember Rory Diamond also weighed in online and in person.

“Violence against a student is never acceptable,” Diamond said. “Hard to imagine removal from office isn’t appropriate, but going to read the police report.”

The student reportedly suffered bruises and scratches.

“You’ve got a special needs kid who’s 13 years old who came away with blood and bruises,” Diamond said. “There’s no explanation that makes that OK.”

The boy’s parents declined to press charges.

Action News Jax reached out to Clark-Murray for her response to the growing calls for her removal.

She responded in a text message stating: “Hi, I have no comment.”

“They need to do due process for whether or not she keeps her job and all that,” Diamond said. “And the other side is, is there something criminal?”

Diamond added that if there was criminal behavior, “she ought to be removed.”

The district’s HR investigation remains ongoing, and the official police report has not yet been released.

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