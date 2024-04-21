‘Said something about being a martyr:’ Neighbors react to Max Azzarello, man who set himself on fire

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — An SUV plastered with conspiracy-laden messages became an eerie sight at the residence of a man who died after setting himself on fire in New York City on Friday.

Max Azzarello, 37, left his mark on the cityscape in a horrifying manner, setting himself ablaze outside a courthouse.

Neighbors in St. Augustine are reacting to the death of the troubled man.

Bob Warren, Azzarello’s friend, recalled his ominous words before the fatal act.

“He did say before he left, he said something about being a martyr,” Warren recounted.

Azzarello succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning.

Action News Jax found out Azzarello lived in this apartment building on Davis Street in St. Augustine for nearly a month, according to neighbors. Before then he lived in an apartment building on St. George Street for about three years

I stumbled upon Azzarello’s vehicle, a canvas of political messages adorned with his website at the bottom. You can also see a flower on the back of the car in memory of him.

Action News Jax investigated Azzarello’s history and found that he had been arrested at least three times in St. Augustine, twice at the Casa Monica Resort & Spa.

According to a police report, he threw a glass of wine at an autographed Bill Clinton frame and stained it. He was also recently on probation for criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

As for Warren, he will miss Azzarello.

Warren said, “He’d be hanging around here drinking beer, sitting by the fire, listening to music on the weekend. Just a normal thing to do. You wouldn’t think he would be capable of doing what he did. I never thought he would do something like that it’s kind of shocking to me.”

Authorities revealed Azzarello’s recent trip to New York City, undertaken without his family’s knowledge, adding another layer of mystery to this ongoing investigation.

