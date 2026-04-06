Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary hosts 40th Annual Celebrity Chefs Tasting Luncheon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is set to host its 40th Annual Celebrity Chefs Tasting Luncheon & Silent Auction on Thursday, April 9, at the Prime Osborn Convention Center.

The highly anticipated community event will run from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is expected to draw a crowd of local supporters eager to sample dishes prepared by area celebrities. Participants will include media personalities, government officials, and business leaders, all serving their favorite recipes to benefit programs run by The Salvation Army of Northeast Florida.

The luncheon will begin with a silent auction featuring a wide variety of items, including artwork, jewelry, designer accessories, dining experiences, spa packages, sports memorabilia, weekend getaways, and golf outings. Organizers say the auction consistently raises thousands of dollars each year to support essential community services.

With more than 60 active members, the Women’s Auxiliary plays a key role in organizing the annual fundraiser, which has raised over $2 million across its four-decade history.

“It’s always a privilege to work alongside our community in serving those who need it most,” said Maj. Keath Biggers. “Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, we’re able to continue offering vital services through The Towers Center of Hope. Their involvement in this event truly makes a difference for individuals and families facing difficult times.”

Funds raised from the luncheon help support a range of programs, including services for individuals experiencing homelessness, substance abuse recovery, domestic violence support, and emergency disaster response efforts.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]