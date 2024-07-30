Sample ballots for August Primary mailed out to Duval registered voters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Supervisor of Elections has mailed out sample ballots for the August 20th Primary Election.

While Florida is a closed Primary state, which means that only voters registered within that political party may vote in that party’s Primary Election, there is something for all voters to cast ballots on. This includes non-partisan races like judges and school board members.

Almost 570,000 registered voters will receive sample ballots in the mail. This doesn’t include those that have already been mailed their vote-by-mail ballot.

Duval County Supervisor of Elections said a voter can cast a ballot at any of their 24 Early Voting sites starting on Mon., Aug. 5, 2024, through Sun., Aug. 18, 2024. Hours for early voting are 10 a.m. through 6 p.m.

The deadline for voters to request a Vote-By-Mail ballot to be mailed for the Primary is 5 p.m., Thu., Aug. 8, 2024.

For a complete list of early voting locations visit www.duvalelections.gov.

