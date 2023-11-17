Save Cisco! Hastings animal sanctuary needs your help to save 9 month old mini goat

HASTINGS, Fla — Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in Hastings is in desperate need of funding for an emergency surgery for one of their animals.

A 9 month old mini Nigerian dwarf goat, Cisco joined the sanctuary recently. On Wednesday, November 15, he began exhibiting signs of possible illness. Noah’s Arc has been working tirelessly to try and find help for him.

Stephanie Angel stated that, “several vets determined that he has a urethral blockage. For goats if not removed, this is a certain painful death sentence. My only options are emergency surgery or euthanasia.”

Within the past week Noah’s Arc has paid over $5000 for emergency care for other animals who needed rehabilitation.

“Our funds are desperately low. For the first time ever we need to ask for help from the public to help this sweet boy,” said Angel.

The sanctuary takes in rescue and abandoned animals from all over neighboring communities.

“We receive no state funding and rely on donations to keep the facility going.”

Cisco the Goat

Noah’s Arc is also in the process of building an animal welfare building and educational classroom so that hopefully soon, it will be able to open to the community to come learn about their amazing animals.

