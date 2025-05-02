Saying ‘I do’ just got pricier: Tariffs driving up wedding dress costs

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — As wedding season kicks off, brides across the country are finding that their dream dress may come with a nightmare price tag.

More than 90% of wedding gowns sold in the U.S. are made in China, and now, many of those dresses are being hit with tariffs as high as 145% under President Donald Trump’s renewed global trade policy.

Rachel Walker, owner of Rachel Ann Bridal in Fleming Island, said she recently paid a 35% tariff on a single gown — and she’s keeping an eye on what that means for her business and her brides.

“China’s a big supplier of wedding dresses,” Walker said. “If it’s not the wedding dress itself, the materials are coming from China. Probably 90% of the manufacturers are there.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

To keep prices manageable, Walker — who is also an accountant — has been pivoting to designers from other countries like Australia and Vietnam. Her goal? Keep the average dress cost around $1,800 to $2,000.

But even with rising costs, some brides, like Deanta Lewis, say they’re willing to splurge for the right gown.

“I know it may not be the most economical sense, but if I like it, then I’m going to buy it,” Lewis said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Her advice? Plan early and leave room in your budget for surprise markups.

“Always have a little wiggle room,” Lewis said.

From dresses to veils, costs could keep climbing — so couples are encouraged to plan ahead, shop smart, and keep an eye on the fine print.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.