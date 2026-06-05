Scam Alert: Columbia County Sheriff’s Office warns of new phone scam

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert regarding a new phone scam targeting residents.

Fraudulent callers are attempting to obtain personal and financial information by falsely claiming that victims’ Social Security numbers were discovered on the dark web.

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The alert details that callers are impersonating ranking officials from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, stating that a victim’s Social Security number was found on the dark web. These scammers then ask for personal and financial information, purportedly to “verify that your accounts are safe.”

The Sheriff’s Office explicitly states that its personnel will never contact individuals by phone to request such sensitive data. Residents are advised to immediately hang up if they receive a call matching the scam’s description.

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For any legitimate issues concerning a Social Security number, the Social Security Administration will notify individuals through mail or request an in-person visit to a local office.

The Sheriff’s Office also urges citizens to never provide personal or financial information to anyone who calls them unsolicited. If there are any concerns about account security, individuals should directly contact their financial institution.

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