SCAM ALERT: JEA warns customers of scam texts impersonating utility

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA is warning the public about scammers sending texts that may appear to be from the utility.

To stay safe, JEA recommends residents not clicking suspicious links, replying to or sharing personal info, and always verifying the account directly on the site.

JEA also says customers can make payments here, My JEA app, at through the authorized payment locations, by mail, and via our automated system by calling 904-665-6000.

For more information, click here.

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