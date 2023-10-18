Sea and Sky air show to fly over Jax this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — “Jacksonville is a proud military town with great appreciation for the history and tradition that we share with the Blue Angels – from their debut here at Craig Field in June 1946 to the annual shows in our city since,” said Mayor Donna Deegan.

The City of Jacksonville, U.S. Naval Station Mayport, and the cities of Jacksonville Beach, Atlantic Beach and Neptune Beach are presenting the 2023 Jacksonville Sea and Sky Air Show.

The air show will take place Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily in Jacksonville Beach.

Mayor Deegan stated, “We welcome the world-famous United States Navy Blue Angels and thank them for bringing the thrill of flight and an incredible show of teamwork to our community.”

This free event will feature the world-famous U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

Land activities will include military activations in the Military Recruitment Zone presented by Veterans Florida, as well as activities in the Kids Zone.

Food and beverage will be available to purchase throughout the event footprint. The VIP Experience presented by VyStar Credit Union is sold out for both Saturday and Sunday.

Due to limited parking availability in Jacksonville Beach, the City of Jacksonville is offering a shuttle service from the Florida State College at Jacksonville.

Parking is free and shuttle passes to the event are $10 plus tax and fees per person. Shuttles will run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on both Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22.

Road closure information:

The following road will remain closed for the entire event from Friday, October 20 at 9:30 a.m. until Sunday, October 22 at 7:00 p.m.:

1st St. N from 1st. Ave. N to Beach Blvd - access to Four Points by Sheraton Jacksonville Beachfront Hotel to remain open

The following roads will be closed Friday, October 20 starting at 9:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.:

1st St. N from 2nd Ave. N to Beach Blvd. - access to Four Points by Sheraton Jacksonville Beachfront Hotel to remain open

1st Ave. N between 2nd St. N and 1st St. N

The following roads will be closed Saturday, October 21 starting at 11:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.:

1st St. N from 2nd Ave. N to Beach Blvd. - access to Four Points by Sheraton Jacksonville Beachfront Hotel to remain open

1st Ave. N between 2nd St. N and 1st St. N

The following roads will be closed Sunday, October 22 starting at 11:30 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.:

1st St. N from 2nd Ave. N to Beach Blvd. - access to Four Points by Sheraton Jacksonville Beachfront Hotel to remain open

1st Ave. N between 2nd St. N and 1st St. N

For more information about the 2023 Sea and Sky Air Show including the event schedule and map, visit jaxseaandsky.com.

