JSO searching for 96-year-old man reported missing from Argyle Forest area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for 96-year-old Elijah Toliver.

Family members contacted the police after Toliver did not return home. He was driving a red, 2013 Hyundai Elantra with Florida tag: 03A-ZHH.

Red Hyundai Elantra Family members reported Mr. Toliver missing after not returning home in the pictured vehicle. (JSO)

Detectives said the Hyundai was last seen in the Hyde Park area on Sun., Aug. 4 at around 1 p.m.

Toliver is said to have been diagnosed with dementia. He’s described as 5′7″ in height and weighs 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black cap, white t-shirt, black pants, and black shoes (as pictured).

What he was wearing Elijah Toliver was last seen wearing a black cap, white t-shirt, black pants, and black shoes. (JSO)

If you have information about Mr. Toliver’s whereabouts, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500 or 911 (TTY services available).

