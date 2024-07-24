Searching for answers as police investigate man’s death in front of Baymeadows health center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a van near a local health center.

JSO’s report says he was found in the parking lot of Sevita Health’s Florida MENTOR location at 8230 Baycenter Rd.

Action News Jax was the only reporter here as detectives put up police tape and searched the van.

Days after crime scene tape surrounded the Florida MENTOR center in Jacksonville, we still don’t have an answer on how a man with disabilities died.

So far, we know JSO’s report says last Thursday, officers responded to a death investigation in the parking lot of the Florida MENTOR center.

The report says a staff member tried performing CPR on a 42-year-old man, but he was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

A JSO spokesperson said he was dead while inside the van and said the report does not specify the temperature of the vehicle when he was found.

“I was concerned, because I know there’s people that live that have issues,” a neighbor who wanted to be remain anonymous said.

Florida MENTOR partners with Sevita Health to offer programs and in-house services for people with developmental disabilities and medical needs.

After days of trying to reach the facility to get answers, Action News Jax Annette Gutierrez returned to the scene. No one responded. But she could see people scrambling away from the door.

“There were people inside and they all ran away,” Gutierrez said while trying to get ahold of someone.

A few moments later she saw people go through a back door, walk quickly to their cars, and leave.

The address listed for the man shows he lived in a group home owned by Florida MENTOR – showing he was under their care.

“I see either nurses or caretakers coming in and their different shifts,” the neighbor said.

On Thursday, neighbors told me there were officers surrounding the home.

Today, Gutierrez went to that home, and they tried to dismiss her. They asked for her name and number and said they will pass her info to their supervisor.

Gutierrez spoke to the family of the man who died, but they said it’s too soon to talk.

She also reached out to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration and to the Florida Department of Children and Family. She’s still waiting to hear back.

This is developing, so as we learn more, you can count on Action News Jax for all the updates on this story.

