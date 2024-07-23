‘We forgive her:’ Woman accused of burning down North Jax church in jail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman that a North Jacksonville church once tried to help is now the one in jail, accused of setting it on fire.

Crystal Spicer, 45, is charged with arson and burglary after Believer’s Joy Worship Church, which was part of the community for about five decades, went up in flames. The back building, which included the church’s offices and nursery, is now burned.

“It’s disheartening, but I know that God is in control and will restore what Satan has tried to destroy,” Associate Pastor Ricky Crews said.

According to the police report, the flames towered about 30-feet high after the fire started just after 10 p.m. Monday night.

Crews said Spicer was struggling with mental health issues and the church had tried to help her in the past.

“The church tried to help her and she would come into service sometimes and sometimes disrupt us. But we continued to love her and show her the love of Christ. We didn’t give up on her,” Crews said. “We forgive her, we have to go on, and we just hope she can get some help and continue on.”

According to a police report, Spicer also had a bag of Believer’s Joy Worship Church pamphlets, religious CDs, and DVDs. Officers said she was not coherent.

The church had recently expanded as it hopes to grow its presence in North Jacksonville.

“To show them the love of Christ and to get people who are down and out. Because just like Crystal — she was one that really the world wanted nothing to do with. But that’s not what the church is for. The church is for those who need their life changed,” Crews said.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said no one was hurt, but the exact cause is still under investigation. Witnesses told Action News Jax they saw Spicer pour something on the building before lighting it.

Crews said Sunday church services will continue outside if they have to.

