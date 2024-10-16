Second arrest made in Oct. 12 Glynn County murder, police say

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — James Roberts has been arrested in connection to the murder of Bobby Harris, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

Harris was murdered on Oct. 12 near Ninth and Pine Streets.

Read: Glynn County police arrest man in connection to Oct. 12 murder

Roberts was arrested at the federal courthouse in Brunswick on Wednesday afternoon.

The 51-year-old now faces charges of Malice Murder and Felony Murder.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to police, records with the Georgia Department of Corrections show that Roberts has served numerous prison sentences regarding Assault on an Officer.

Police first arrested Sheldon Wright for the murder.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.