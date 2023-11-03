Second local multi-county pursuit this week ends with arrest in Baker County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Deputies in Baker County ended a multi-county vehicle chase that began in Jacksonville on Fri., Nov. 3.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<

The pursuit began when the suspect, Bobby Gene Clemons, carjacked a vehicle in downtown Jacksonville. Clemons fled from police, driving recklessly out of the county. He led the chase on Interstate 10 and crossed over into Columbia County.

After some time, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was able to flatten the vehicle’s tires with stop sticks. The suspect turned off onto US Highway 441. With the car’s tires blown out, Baker County deputies successfully stopped the vehicle using a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver.

Read: FHP: Carjacking suspect leads police on multi-county chase on I-95, dies after crashing into semi

Clemons, who was arrested, is wanted in several other counties for similar offenses. He now faces numerous charges in Baker County.

BCSO said no deputies or officers were injured during the chase, and Sheriff Scotty Rhoden is grateful for the assistance of JSO and CCSO during the pursuit.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.