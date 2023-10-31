FHP: Carjacking suspect leads police on multi-county chase on I-95, dies after crashing into trailer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A carjacking suspect who led officers on a multi-county pursuit on Tuesday morning died after crashing into the back of a trailer on Interstate 95, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP said “the alleged violation” happened in Duval County.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office asked for the FHP’s assistance in pursuing the suspect.

Just after the suspect entered into Flagler County on I-95, troopers responded. FHP said this is when the suspect “crashed into the back of a commercial motor vehicle and its trailer.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

FHP said the suspect had been engaging in “erratic driving behavior.”

Action News Jax is reaching out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to get more information about the carjacking incident, and to SJSO about what led to the pursuit.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.