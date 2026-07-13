See the latest designs for Oakleaf Library on Thursday night at Oakleaf Amenity Center

Residents can get a glimpse at the latest design plans for a new Oakleaf Library at a workshop hosted by the project design team on Thursday night.

At a session at the Oakleaf Village Amenity Center from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., team members will share site plans, renderings, interior concepts, and features planned for children, teens, adults and community spaces.

They also will share results of a community engagement process, and highlight how feedback shaped the library’s design.

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After confirming it was included in the county budget in 2025, Clay County commissioners said the library is slated to be completed by the end of 2027.

For now, the closest county public library for Oakleaf residents is in Middleburg, about 30 minutes away.

The $8 million project would result in a library twice the size of the Middleburg library.

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