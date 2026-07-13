Sen. Lindsey Graham: What to know about aortic dissection

The preliminary cause of death of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has been released, with a medical examiner saying the long-time politician died from an aortic dissection.

Graham’s death certificate is pending until all toxicological and microscopic tests are complete, The Washington Post reported.

The senator’s office said, “At that point the death certificate will be updated to reflect the cause of death and appropriately classify the manner of death.”

What is an aortic dissection?

An aortic dissection is the tearing of the inner layer of the aorta, according to the Mayo Clinic.

When it tears, blood rushes through and the inner and middle layers of the aorta split.

The New York Times said, the aorta has three layers, according to Dr. Kendra Grubb, a heart surgeon at Medtronic, and formerly with Emory University.

It is uncommon and, in most cases, deadly.

Who is at risk?

An aortic dissection typically happens to men in their 60s and 70s.

Symptoms and diagnosis

The symptoms of aortic dissection can mimic other health conditions, typically leading to a delay in diagnosis.

But when it is found early and is treated quickly, there is a chance of survival.

A thoracic aortic aneurysm, or a weak spot in the aorta’s wall, can increase the chance of a tear.

Symptoms may seem like a heart attack or other heart issue and include:

Sudden severe chest or upper back pain that spreads to the neck or back and may feel as if something is ripping.

Sudden severe stomach pain

Loss of consciousness

Shortness of breath

Symptoms similar to a stroke, such as sudden vision problems, trouble speaking or weakness/loss of movement on one side of the body

Leg pain or difficulty walking.

Grubb told the Times that it feels “like a knife to the heart.”

Causes of an aortic dissection

There are two types of aortic dissections, depending on where in the aorta they occur, the Mayo Clinic said.

Type A is the more common of the two and occurs where the aorta leaves the heart or in the ascending aorta.

Type B happens in the lower aorta or descending aorta.

Both can spread to the stomach area.

Risk factors for an aortic dissection

There are several risk factors for developing an aortic dissection. They include:

High blood pressure

Atherosclerosis, or a buildup of fats, cholesterol and other substances in the artery

Aortic aneurysm

A bicuspid aortic valve, where there are two instead of three flaps

Aortic coarctation, or the narrowing of the aorta at birth

Turner’s syndrome

Marfan syndrome

Ehlers-Danlos syndrome

Loeys-Dietz syndrome

Giant cell arteritis

Treatment

Treatment depends on where the tear is. If it happens to the section that goes to the brain, doctors can try and fix it with emergency open-heart surgery, where the person is hooked up to a heart-lung machine, and the surgeon cuts out the torn section, replacing it with a fabric graft, the Times reported.

If it is in the portion after the part that goes to the brain, they can use a wire inserted at the groin to take material on the end to seal the tear.

Prevention

People can lower their risk of an aortic dissection by managing their blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol. Also, don’t smoke, eat a healthy diet, be active, manage your weight, get 7 to 9 hours of sleep at night and wear a seatbelt to help lessen the risk.

If you have a family history of aortic dissection, a connective tissue disorder or a bicuspid aortic valve, you should tell your doctor.

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