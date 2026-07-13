Man shot inside a car on Jacksonville’s Eastside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A shooting on Jacksonville’s Eastside sent a man to the hospital on Sunday night.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the man was driving in a car near Odessa Street when his ex-boyfriend, who was in the backseat, began beating him.

The victim and another passenger inside the car reported hearing a loud pop, and the victim noticed blood coming from his head. He had been grazed by a bullet.

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After the shooting, the victim’s ex ran. Police are looking for him.

The victim drove himself to the hospital. His injury was not life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

You can also call in an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

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