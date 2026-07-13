First Alert Weather: Tracking scattered midday and afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We’re tracking a dry Monday morning commute. Temperatures will start in the 70s and top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Expect scattered midday and afternoon storms moving west to east. You’re likely to see some rain between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Expect more scattered rain tomorrow. Coverage of afternoon storms begins to decrease starting Wednesday, with just a few in the afternoon.

Highs build back to the mid-90s late this week and into the weekend.

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TROPICS: No areas of concern. A place to watch over the next 7 - 10 days is the NE Gulf.

TODAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered midday and afternoon storms. HIGH: 92

TONIGHT: Lingering shower early. Mostly cloudy and muggy. LOW: 72

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 72/91

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 72/93

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. 73/93

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Isolated afternoon storms. 74/93

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. 74/94

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. 75/94

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