JSO, Coast Guard search for man who disappeared while swimming at Huguenot Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard are searching for a man who disappeared while swimming in the ocean at Huguenot Park on Saturday.

According to JSO, at 4:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 10000 block of Hecksher Drive (Huguenot Park) in reference to a reported drowning.

Three adults were swimming in the ocean and were struggling against the undertow. Two of the adults were rescued, but the man who is being searched went under and did not resurface.

JSO says the U.S. Coast Guard and their Marine Unit, Dive Team, Homicide Unit, and Crime Scene Unit responded and are actively conducting search and investigative efforts.

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