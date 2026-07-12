Ambulance stolen from JFRD Station 9, suspect arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Fire Department confirmed with Action News Jax that an ambulance was stolen from JFRD Station 9 on Friday.

Officers responded to the area of I-95 and Busch Drive Friday night regarding the stolen unit and arrested a person in connection with the crime.

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JFRD Station 9 is located in the Brentwood area of North Jacksonville.

JSO and JFRD are working together to investigate the incident.

Action News Jax will bring you updates on air and online once we receive more information.

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