Multi-state campaign targets speed-related crashes in the Southeast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is joining the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, the Florida Highway Patrol, and transportation and safety agencies in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee for the ninth annual Operation Southern Slow Down, a multi-state campaign aimed at reducing speed-related crashes.

The weeklong initiative, running July 13-18, 2026, combines increased law enforcement with public education efforts encouraging drivers to slow down, obey speed limits and watch out for others on the road.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The campaign supports Florida’s broader Target Zero initiative, which seeks to eliminate traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries statewide.

“Unsafe driver behaviors like speeding are a major contributor to fatalities and serious injuries on our roadways,” FDOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue said. “Remember that your actions behind the wheel can have life-altering impacts: slow down and drive responsibly to help get everyone to their destinations safely.”

FHP Colonel Gary Howze said the operation unites law enforcement and safety partners across the Southeast around a common goal.

“Speeding is a conscious choice, and it’s one that costs lives,” Howze said. “Operation Southern Slowdown brings Florida law enforcement and public safety partners across the Southeast United States together around a shared commitment to safer roads through increased enforcement, direct public outreach, and a unified message that reckless driving will not be tolerated.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the 2024 Florida Traffic Crash Facts report, speeding accounts for roughly 6% of all traffic fatalities in the state. Officials say sustained enforcement and education efforts are key to lowering that number.

Allen Poole, director of the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, said the campaign’s purpose extends beyond issuing citations.

“The goal for ‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ is not to write tickets but to get more drivers to see that traveling at slower and safer speeds prevents families and friends from losing loved ones in crashes that are preventable,” Poole said.

Safety tips from officials include:

Faster speeds require longer stopping distances, which quadruple when speed doubles.

Stay out of the far-left lane except when passing.

Larger vehicles need more time and distance to stop, particularly on wet or uneven pavement.

Slow down and brake before entering curves.

Set a good example for young drivers by following posted speed limits.

Wear a seat belt and ensure all passengers are buckled.

Use extra caution in construction and school zones.

Plan ahead and allow extra travel time to avoid the temptation to speed.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.