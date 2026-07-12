Renovated Children’s Cove reopens at Ponte Vedra Beach public library

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Families visiting the Ponte Vedra Beach Branch Library can once again enjoy the Children’s Cove after the space reopened following a major renovation.

The St. Johns County Public Library System closed the children’s area in April for its first major renovation since the branch opened. The newly updated space features durable, easy-to-clean surfaces in place of carpet, along with new furnishings, updated flooring, additional windows and redesigned learning areas for children and families.

The nearly $500,000 renovation was funded entirely through donations raised by Friends of the Library Ponte Vedra Beach, a volunteer-led organization that supports the branch. Officials said the project was completed just under budget.

Library leaders say the renovated space is designed to create a more modern, welcoming environment while also serving as an important gathering place for families.

“It’s a vital part,” said Robyn Carr with the St. Johns County Public Library System. “It was really hard for a lot of families while we were closed because we didn’t have that gathering space.”

Carr said the library offers more than books, providing families with opportunities to connect and build relationships through programs and events.

“We have a lot of families that make friendships coming to our baby story times, and their kids are grown and they’re still friends,” Carr said. “They meet up at the library.”

She said the branch’s location near a local park makes it a popular stop for families looking to spend time together.

“We have a beautiful park nearby, so families can go out and see the turtles out there, but they can come in here and cool off,” Carr said. “A lot have mentioned it’s one of the few places that is free and available.”

Carr said that is why library staff hope Children’s Cove becomes a destination for families in the community.

“So it’s more than just coming to the library to check out books,” Carr said. “A lot of people call it a destination and that’s what we want to see this space to be.”

Children’s Cove is now fully open to the public. The library says donations are still being accepted to help pay for a few remaining finishing touches throughout the space.

For hours of operation and a schedule of upcoming events, visit the library’s website, here.

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