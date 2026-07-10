Registration opens for first-ever jet pull challenge at Cecil Airport

Jacksonville, Fla. — Jacksonville Speech & Hearing Center is hosting a unique fundraiser that will test the strength and skill of members of 20-person teams competing to be the first to pull a commercial plane across a finish line.

Corporate teams and teams of first responders, military units, civic groups, schools, healthcare workers, local business employees and others are invited to participate. Registration for teams is open now through October 30.

“This event is about more than pulling an airplane,” said Chandra Manning, CEO of Jacksonville Speech & Hearing Center. “It’s about coming together as a community to remove barriers that prevent children and adults from receiving essential speech and hearing services.”

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The center, a non-profit that provides evaluations and treatments, will host the event Nov. 14 at Million Air Jacksonville at Cecil Airport on the Westside.

Funds raised will help the center provide speech, language, hearing and literacy services to adults, children and their families - regardless of their ability to pay.

Teams interested in signing up can visit the Jacksonville Speech & Hearing Center website here.

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