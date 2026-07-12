TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 left lanes blocked before Buckman Bridge after multi-vehicle crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two left lanes are blocked on I-295 Saturday night at the east end of the Buckman Bridge after a multi-vehicle crash.

As of 9:30 p.m., northbound traffic is backed up to San Jose Boulevard.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m., and the Florida Highway Patrol reports that injuries are involved.

Multiple ambulances were seen responding to the scene via Florida highway cameras.

Action News Jax has reached out to authorities to learn more.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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