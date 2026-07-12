JSO investigating reported person shot on East Bay Street in downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a person shot on East Bay Street.

Action News Jax is sending a crew to the area and will update when more information is released.

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