Gunfire near downtown entertainment district mistaken for fireworks by nearby neighbors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Downtown residents mistook the sound of rapid gunfire for late-night fireworks, waking up Sunday morning to a heavy police presence and a neighborhood cordoned off by crime scene tape.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) confirmed that officers responded early Sunday morning to a shooting near the Downtown Entertainment District. The investigation left residents shocked as they stepped out of their homes into an active investigation zone.

“It kind of felt like the finales of the fireworks,” said resident Shane Mahoney, recalling the sudden burst of noise. “It was kind of like a lot of pop, pop, pop, pop.”

By morning, the flashing lights of police cruisers replaced the echoes of gunfire. Despite the unsettling start to the day, Mahoney expressed confidence in the law enforcement response. “They obviously have controlled the situation in the scene,” he noted. “So I’m sure that they’re going to do what they need to, to make sure that we’re as safe as we can be.”

The incident occurs as JSO is currently preparing to launch its annual series of city-wide town hall meetings, with the first session scheduled to begin this Monday.

Sheriff T.K. Waters emphasized that the upcoming meetings are designed to foster direct dialogue, provide comprehensive crime updates, outline future safety initiatives, and field questions straight from community members.

“I’m 100% transparent,” Sheriff Waters stated ahead of the meetings. “We’re going to tell you the truth. We’re going to be factual, be honest, and listen to questions and even suggestions. Sometimes we take them, sometimes we don’t, but we’ll listen.”

Waters wants the public to know that every voice would be heard, even if time constraints limit live responses.

“I don’t mind answering questions if I can answer them,” Waters said. “And if we don’t answer all of them there... we ask that you leave an email address so that we can get every question answered.”

The schedule for the Town Halls is listed below:

District 5:

Monday, July 13th at Trinity Baptist Church Hammond Campus

District 3:

Tuesday, July 14th at The Church of Eleven22 Mandarin Campus

District 4:

Thursday, July 16th at Hillcrest Baptist Church

District 2:

Monday, July 20th at Impact Church

District 6:

Tuesday, July 21st at The Church of Eleven 22 North Jax Campus

District 1:

Thursday, July 23rd at Aspire Church San Marco

*All meetings are slated to start at 6:30 p.m.*

Details regarding potential victims or suspects in the Sunday morning shooting have not yet been released. JSO urges anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers immediately.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.