Two women shot at Murray Drive party; suspect arrested, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was arrested after allegedly shooting two women at a large party at a residence on Murray Drive Sunday morning.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to 1100 Murray Dr in reference to a person shot around 3 a.m. When officers arrived, they located a woman in her 20’s suffering from a single gunshot wound to her right chest. She was transported by JFRD to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 3:10 a.m., a walk-in shooting victim at the hospital was notified to JSO. Officers also responded to and located a woman suffering from a single gunshot wound to the right side of the lower back. Her injuries are non-life-threatening.

The preliminary investigation determined that there was a large party at the residence on Murray Drive. An argument between the victims and the suspect escalated to a physical altercation, which led to the shooting. Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

JSO says the suspect fled the scene but later returned and was taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office states that the community’s assistance is critical in this investigation and encourages anyone with information to contact them at 904-630-0500, email JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

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