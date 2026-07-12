JSO investigating shooting after man found with gunshot wound on 103rd Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was hospitalized after being shot in his left arm on 103rd Street on Saturday night, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

According to JSO, around 8:35 p.m., officers responded to the Circle K at 8820 103rd Street in reference to a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a man in his thirties suffering from a gunshot wound to his left forearm. He was transported by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim called police saying he was shot and drove himself to the Circle K. That’s when officers arrived at the convenience store, where he was transported to the hospital. JSO says the victim did not provide information on how he was shot.

JSO received another call about hearing a gunshot at the complex the victim lives at. Investigators believed it was an isolated incident.

The sheriff’s office says the community’s assistance is crucial and encourages anyone with information to contact them at 904-630-0500, email JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

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