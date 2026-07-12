Jacksonville Sheriff hosts community town halls across six districts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sheriff T.K. Waters will host a series of community town halls across six districts starting Monday, July 13, to allow residents to meet local leaders, ask questions, and share concerns. The meetings, which are scheduled to run through July 23, will all begin at 6:30 p.m. at various church locations.

The community town halls are designed as an opportunity for residents to offer ideas on how officials can better serve their neighborhoods. Each town hall will feature Sheriff Waters and the respective district commander to discuss issues important to the community.

The first town hall is scheduled for:

Monday July 13, for District Five at Trinity Baptist Church Hammond Campus, located at 800 Hammond Blvd.

On Tuesday, July 14, the District Three town hall will take place at The Church of Eleven22 Mandarin Campus, 4911 Losco Rd.

Residents of District four can attend their town hall on Thursday, July 16, at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 7673 Collins Rd.

The schedule continues the following week with District two’s town hall on Monday, July 20, at Impact Church, 9501 Arlington Expressway, Suite 245.

For District 6, a town hall is set for Tuesday, July 21, at The Church of Eleven22 North Campus, 418 Starratt Rd.

The final meeting, for District 1, will be held on Thursday, July 23, at Aspire Church, 1435 Atlantic Blvd.

The series of community town halls will continue through Thursday, July 23, concluding with the District one meeting.

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