JSO: Gunfire erupts during fight on East Bay Street, two men hospitalized

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men were hospitalized early Sunday after a shooting broke out during a fight on East Bay Street in downtown Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to the 300 block of East Bay Street at about 3:21 a.m. after reports of a person shot, JSO said. When they arrived, officers found a man in his early 20s with a single gunshot wound to the head.

First responders from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department took him to a local hospital, where his injuries are considered life-threatening.

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A second man, in his mid-20s, suffered a gunshot wound to the right thigh. Officers provided medical aid until fire rescue crews arrived and transported him to a hospital. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Investigators said a preliminary investigation found that a fight broke out on Bay Street involving several groups of women. During the fight, an unknown suspect or suspects opened fire, striking both men.

JSO has no suspect description available at this time.

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Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

A large crime scene spanning multiple downtown blocks remain active Sunday as crime scene detectives process evidence. Detectives are interviewing witnesses, searching for surveillance footage and following up on leads, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, email JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

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