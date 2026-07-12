First Alert Weather: Drier days ahead with seasonal summer heat

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

It’s been another stormy day across the Jax Metro

The heaviest rain has focused from St. Aug to Downtown Jax and Fernandina

Storms will shift up into SE GA this evening

Moisture streams up from the Gulf during the day Monday, bringing bands of rain

We may see some rain as early as mid-morning in NE FL

Through the day, the heaviest rain will shift once again northward toward SE GA

Tuesday looks slightly drier and then we have just isolated storms Wed-Fri

Storms grow a tad more numerous by next weekend

Temperatures will be hot each day but only near and just above average

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TROPICS:

No areas of concern

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower/Storm in NE FL after sunrise. Low: 75

TOMORROW: Scattered Showers & Storms. High: 92

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 72/91

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storm. 72/93

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storm. 73/93

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storm. 74/93

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/94

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/94

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Sunday, July 12 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

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