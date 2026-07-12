First Alert Weather: Drier days ahead with seasonal summer heat

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- It’s been another stormy day across the Jax Metro
- The heaviest rain has focused from St. Aug to Downtown Jax and Fernandina
- Storms will shift up into SE GA this evening
- Moisture streams up from the Gulf during the day Monday, bringing bands of rain
- We may see some rain as early as mid-morning in NE FL
- Through the day, the heaviest rain will shift once again northward toward SE GA
- Tuesday looks slightly drier and then we have just isolated storms Wed-Fri
- Storms grow a tad more numerous by next weekend
- Temperatures will be hot each day but only near and just above average
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TROPICS:
- No areas of concern
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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower/Storm in NE FL after sunrise. Low: 75
TOMORROW: Scattered Showers & Storms. High: 92
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 72/91
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storm. 72/93
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storm. 73/93
FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storm. 74/93
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/94
SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/94
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
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