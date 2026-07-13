18-year-old charged with murder in March death initially reported as possible suicide, deputies say

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder after an investigation into the March death of an Interlachen man, says the Putnman County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies initially responded to a possible suicide at 535 Sheila Avenue in Interlachen on March 18. 18-year-old Charles Bean called police and told deputies that he found 57-year-old Timonty Wietzel dead inside the residence. Due to inconsistencies in Bean’s statements, detectives began their investigation after being called to the scene.

The investigation revealed that Bean and Wietzel spent most of the day together, leading up to the victim’s death. Around 6:45 p.m., Bean left the residence and went home to get garbage bags. When Bean returned to the victim’s residence, he said he found Wietzel dead and called his mother. When deputies arrived, Bean and his parents were at the residence. No gun was found at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says that as the investigation continued, inconsistencies in Bean’s statements were detected regarding the timeframe of the victim’s death. Detectives searched Bean’s home and located a bullet that matched one inside the victim’s residence.

Bean was arrested for violating terms of juvenile probation for possession of ammunition by a minor with an adult felony as well as evidence destruction and taken to a juvenile detention facility in Volusia County.

A probable cause affidavit was submitted to Judge Washington for the first-degree felony of premeditated murder. Bean was moved from Volusia to Putnam County on his murder charges on Friday. He remains in the Putnam County jail with no bail.

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