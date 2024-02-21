See the photos: Tripadvisor’s 2024 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Beaches in Florida, Georgia

A beach in Northeast Florida and one in Southeast Georgia have made the Top 20 of Tripadvisor’s 2024 Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best Beaches in the United States.

Driftwood Beach in Jekyll Island came in at No. 8 on the list. Last year, the beach was ranked No. 3 and in 2022, the beach came in at 6 on the list.

One Tripadvisor reviewer said of Driftwood Beach, “I’ve been to many beaches, but none like this one. A great visual sight awaits you when you visit … Go at the ‘golden hour’ to get some great photos, or just hang out for the day and have a picnic.”

St. Augustine Beach came in at No. 17 on the list. In 2023, the beach was ranked No. 13; No. 14 in 2022; and was not ranked in 2021.

One Tripadvisor user said, “Gorgeous powder white sand along the coastal waters. Long driving available for vehicles. Park right on the beach near your favorite spot.”

Siesta Beach in Siesta Key near Sarasota was the highest-ranked beach in Florida, coming in at No. 2 in the U.S. and No. 9 in the world.

PHOTOS: Tripadvisor’s 2024 Traveler’s Choice Best of the Best Beaches in Florida, Georgia

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Tripadvisor Best of the Best Beaches 2024 Siesta Beach, Siesta Key, FL - No. 2 in the U.S., No. 9 in the world. One Tripadvisor user says, “Absolutely beautiful beach with silky quartz sand! Great beach for people watching, sunsets, breakfast/morning walk on beach and finding sand dollars.” (Tripadvisor)

