See the photos: Tripadvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Beaches in Florida, Georgia

A beach in Northeast Florida and one in Southeast Georgia have made the Top 25 of Tripadvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best Beaches in the United States.

Driftwood Beach in Jekyll Island came in at No. 7. Last year, the beach was No. 8 on the list. In 2023, the beach was ranked No. 3 and in 2022, the beach came in at 6 on the list.

One Tripadvisor reviewer said of Driftwood Beach, “I’ve been to many beaches, but none like this one. A great visual sight awaits you when you visit … Go at the ‘golden hour’ to get some great photos, or just hang out for the day and have a picnic.”

St. Augustine Beach came in at No. 22 on the list. Last year, the beach was No. 17. In 2023, the beach was ranked No. 13; No. 14 in 2022; and was not ranked in 2021.

One Tripadvisor user said, “Gorgeous powder white sand along the coastal waters. Long driving available for vehicles. Park right on the beach near your favorite spot.”

Siesta Beach in Siesta Key near Sarasota was the highest-ranked beach in Florida, coming in at No. 1 in the U.S. and No. 4 in the world.

PHOTOS: Tripadvisor’s 2024 Traveler’s Choice Best of the Best Beaches in Florida, Georgia

0 of 11 Tripadvisor Best of the Best Beaches 2025 Siesta Beach, Siesta Key, FL - No. 1 in the U.S., No. 4 in the world. One Tripadvisor user says, “Absolutely beautiful beach with silky quartz sand! Great beach for people watching, sunsets, breakfast/morning walk on beach and finding sand dollars.” (Tripadvisor) Tripadvisor Best of the Best Beaches 2025 Clearwater Beach, FL – No. 6 in the U.S. “The sugar fine white sand is a trademark of this fabulous beach. Perfect for a day in the sun. You might even spot a dolphin or two playing on the horizon,” one Tripadvisor reviewer wrote. Tripadvisor Best of the Best Beaches 2025 Driftwood Beach, Jekyll Island, GA - No. 7 in the U.S. One Tripadvisor reviewer said, "I've been to many beaches, but none like this one. A great visual sight awaits you when you visit … Go at the 'golden hour' to get some great photos, or just hang out for the day and have a picnic." Tripadvisor Best of the Best Beaches 2025 Bahia Honda State Park, Florida Keys, FL - No. 9 in the U.S. “Great park, you can swim on either the Atlantic side or Gulf side. ... You can also walk up to the old bridge and see the views, which are amazing,” a Tripadvisor user wrote. (Tripadvisor) Tripadvisor Best of the Best Beaches 2025 Sombrero Beach, Florida Keys, FL - No. 11 in the U.S. One Tripadvisor user says, “Heaven is actually a place on earth, and it's just off the main drag through Marathon and the beach is called Sombrero. This is a must visit location - absolutely beautiful.” (Tripadvisor) Tripadvisor Best of the Best Beaches 2025 St. Andrews State Park, Panama City Beach, FL – No. 14 in the U.S. “Beautiful beach. Clean, white sandy beach. Clear water. Great for shelling too! Beautiful shoreline. There was hardly anyone there and it was nice and quiet,” one Tripadvisor reviewer wrote. (Tripadvisor) Tripadvisor Best of the Best Beaches 2025 Fort Lauderdale Beach, FL - No. 15 in the U.S. One Tripadvisor reviewer said, "Fort Lauderdale Beach is such a beautiful place with wonderful sand and you can walk for miles along the seashore. Our favorite area is down towards the rock formation where all the cruise ships travel in and out of port we look forward to visiting every year." (Tripadvisor) Tripadvisor Best of the Best Beaches 2025 Panama City Beach – No. 19 in the U.S. One Tripadvisor user said it was a, “Nice vacation spot with many options as far as places to stay, eat and have fun. Calm water and of course the powder like sand and emerald waters.” Tripadvisor Best of the Best Beaches 2025 Henderson State Beach Park, Destin, FL - No. 20 in the U.S. “The soft sands are gorgeous and a beach walk is always good for my soul. Beautiful nature trail loop with informative placards and a nice playground, too, make this a wonderful park,” a Tripadvisor user wrote. Tripadvisor Best of the Best Beaches 2025 St. Augustine Beach, FL - No. 22 in the U.S. One Tripadvisor user said, “Gorgeous powder white sand along the coastal waters. Long driving available for vehicles. Park right on the beach near your favorite spot.”

