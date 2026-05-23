Orange Park Mall launches summer schedule of community events

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Orange Park Mall is set to launch a summer schedule of community events, featuring activities focused on wellness, wild encounters, fashion and charitable giving. The lineup also includes a reimagined “Freedom Fest” returning throughout June.

The events aim to bring the community together and offer guests new experiences with each visit.

The mall’s calendar of events previews additional summer programming for the community. A longtime community favorite, “Freedom Fest: Americana Thursdays,” will return in a new format next month, celebrating its 30th year.

The “Walk and Wellness Club” meets every Wednesday through Aug. 5 from 9-10 a.m. at the Food Court. This indoor walking program is designed for participants of all ages and fitness levels to stay active and connect with others. Hosted weekly in partnership with Clay County Parks and Recreation, the club follows a one-mile indoor route, with staff assisting with mileage tracking. Registration is encouraged here.with mileage tracking

A “Friday Night Safari” is scheduled for May 29 from 6-7 p.m. inside the center, near Belk. This interactive reptile experience brings visitors face-to-face with cold-blooded creatures. The program refreshes monthly with a rotating cast of exotic reptiles, new tricks and surprises. The free experience is suitable for all ages.

A Community Blood Drive is scheduled for May 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. near Belk. Donors will receive four complimentary Fandango movie tickets, a sunshade and a wellness checkup. Appointments are encouraged.

The Florida Fashion Week Model Casting Call is scheduled for May 30 from 1-5 p.m. at Center Court, near Dillard’s. This open casting call invites aspiring and experienced runway talent to participate. Attendees must bring comp cards and wear all black attire with heels for women and hard-bottom shoes for men.

“Paws & Poses Puppy Yoga” is scheduled for June 3 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. near Belk. This playful yoga experience features puppies from BFF Puppies, guided by an LA Fitness instructor. Mats are required and spots are limited, with entry through the Food Court entrance.“Freedom Fest: Americana Thursdays” will begin on June 4, running for four weeks on Thursdays from 4:30-7 p.m. at Center Court.

The reimagined series will feature live acoustic music, patriotic displays, family-friendly activities and opportunities to connect with local veteran organizations. The free series continues Orange Park Mall’s tradition of creating meaningful community experiences.

Orange Park Mall is located at 1910 Wells Road, Orange Park, FL 32073. It serves as Clay County’s premier family-friendly shopping destination.

The mall features more than 120 national and local retailers, a 24-screen AMC Theater and more than 20 diverse eateries. Orange Park Mall opened in 1975 and is owned by Second Horizon Capital, with leasing and management services provided by CBRE.

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